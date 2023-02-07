USFL 2023: 4 cities hosting USFL games this season, here’s the complete schedule

article

The USFL is returning for its second season on April 15, and four cities will host games in 2023.

Detroit is hosting the matchup between the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars, Birmingham will host the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers, Memphis is hosting the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers, and the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals game will be played in Canton, Ohio, according to a USFL release.

All four cities will host USFL games in April within the season’s first three weeks. During the 10-week regular-season, each of the USFL’s eight teams plays division rivals twice and teams of the opposite division once, the USFL noted.

The Maulers and Generals will face off in Canton’s first regular season game on Sunday, April 23. During last year’s playoffs in Canton, Ohio, the USFL announced it would expand into more markets for the 2023 season, FOX Sports reported.

The USFL became the first professional spring football league in nearly 40 years to complete a successful inaugural season and return for a second one. During the USFL’s 10-week regular season in 2022, all eight teams played games hosted by the City of Birmingham, Alabama, FOX Sports noted.

Here are the key dates and times for the 2023 season and the full 10-week USFL schedule:

USFL 2023 regular season schedule

Week 1

Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats, 4:30 p.m. ET, April 15, game in Memphis

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 15, game in Birmingham

Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers Memphis, 12 p.m. ET, April 16, game in Memphis

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers, 6:30 p.m. ET, April 16, game in Birmingham

Week 2

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers, 12:30 p.m. ET, April 22 game in Birmingham

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. ET, April 22, game in Birmingham

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers, 12 p.m. ET, April 23, game in Canton

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars, 7 p.m. ET, April 23, game in Canton

Week 3

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, 12:30 p.m. ET, April 29

Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET, April 29, game in Memphis

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, 12 p.m. ET, April 30, game in Detroit

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET, April 30, game in Detroit

Week 4

Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars, 1 p.m. ET, May 6, game in Detroit

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET, May 6, game in Detroit

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals, 3 p.m. ET, May 7, game in Canton

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers, 6:30 p.m. ET, May 7, game in Canton

Week 5

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 12:30 p.m. ET, May 13

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. ET, May 13

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 12 p.m. ET, May 14, game in Detroit

Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers, 3 p.m. ET, May 14, game in Birmingham

Week 6

Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats, 12:30 p.m. ET, May 20

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET, May, 20 game in Detroit

New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars, 12 p.m. ET, May 21, game in Detroit

New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers, 4 p.m. ET, May 21, game in Memphis

Week 7

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET, May 27, game in Birmingham

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers, 9 p.m. ET, May 27, game in Canton

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, 2 p.m. ET, May 28, game in Memphis

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 5:30 p.m., May 28, game in Canton

Week 8

Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers, 12 p.m. ET, June 3, game in Canton

Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions, 3 p.m. ET, June 3, game in Birmingham

Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals, 1 p.m. ET, June 4, game in Canton

Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET, June 4, game in Birmingham

Week 9

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers, 12 p.m. ET, June 10, game in Canton

New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. ET, June 10, game in Memphis

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 2 p.m. ET, June 11, game in Memphis

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals, 7 p.m. ET, June 11, game in Canton

Week 10

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals, 1 p.m. ET, June 17, game in Canton

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, 4 p.m. ET, June 17, game in Memphis

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers, 4 p.m. ET, June 18, game in Memphis

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers, 7 p.m. ET, June 18, game in Detroit

USFL 2023 season and what you need to know

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

All eight USFL teams are split between a North and South division.

North Division: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

South Division: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and the Memphis Showboats.

The top two teams in both the North Division and South Division will battle in two playoff games in late June, with the winners playing the following week in the USFL Championship Game at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, according to the USFL.

FOX Sports contributed to this report.


