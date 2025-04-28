US-Mexico reach deal to send more water to Texas farmers

article

The Brief The US and Mexico agreed to a deal that will send more water to Texas ranchers. The US says Mexico has failed to deliver water from the Rio Grande under the 1944 Water Treaty. President Trump recently threatened tariffs and other consequences if Mexico did not honor the treaty.



The United States and the Mexican government reached an agreement that will have Mexico send more water to Texas.

The deal is a part of a 1944 treaty.

US-Mexico water deal

Dig deeper:

United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins made the announcement on Monday.

Officials in the U.S. and lawmakers have raised concerns that Mexico is not meeting its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty.

The treaty requires Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the United States from the Rio Grande River every five years.

In return, the U.S. delivers 1.5 million acre-feet of water to Mexico from the Colorado River.

Officials say the lack of deliveries from Mexico has led to severe water shortages for farmers and ranchers in the Rio Grande Valley.

The new agreement laid out a plan for short-term water relief for this growing season. The current five-year cycle in the treaty ends in October.

President Trump had threatened tariffs and to halt water shipments to Tijuana until Mexico agreed to the deal.

What they're saying:

"Mexico finally meeting the water needs of Texas farmers and ranchers under the 1944 Water Treaty is a major win for American agriculture. After weeks of negotiations with Mexican cabinet officials alongside the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, we secured an agreement to give Texas producers the water they need to thrive. While this is a significant step forward, we welcome Mexico’s continued cooperation to support the future of American agriculture," said Secretary Rollins.

"We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the Government of Mexico to find solutions to the water scarcity affecting communities on both sides of the border, including measures to promote water conservation and to ensure regular and predictable water deliveries to the United States," wrote Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.