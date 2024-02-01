US Department of Labor uncovers more than $460K in wages, damages for 104 Houston supermarket employees

The United States of Department of Labor has recovered over $460,000 in back wages and damages after federal investigators found a Houston supermarket failed to pay 104 workers overtime wages.

An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Y. S. Lee Company Inc. – operating as Guanajuato Supermarket – paid its employees straight time rates instead of time-and-one-half their regular rate of pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators found the supermarket, which includes a restaurant, meat market and bread store, also failed to keep accurate pay records as required by federal law.

"Employers have a legal obligation to pay workers correctly for all the hours they work, including time-and-one-half their regular rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek. When they fail to do so, they violate the law and face having to pay back wages and liquidated damages to their employees," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicole Sellers in Houston. "We are committed to ensuring essential protections for workers and providing clear and confidential compliance assistance to any employee or employer with questions."