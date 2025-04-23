US citizens ordered to leave the country amid email glitch by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Brief CBP has sent termination notices for parole to individuals without lawful status, using known email addresses which may have included unintended recipients. The notices do not apply to those paroled under specific programs like U4U and OAW. CBP emphasizes that being in the U.S. is a privilege for aliens and is enforcing the law in the country's best interest.



In an effort to alert immigrants that the federal government is terminating parole for individuals who do not have lawful status to remain in the country, U.S.-born citizens have been told by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to leave the country immediately or risk consequences of being deported.

What we know:

It was an unintentional message sent by the Trump administration in their effort to get rid of another Biden-era policy that allowed people to live and work in the country temporarily.

CBP is quietly revoking two-year permits for immigrants who used an online appointment app at U.S. border crossings with Mexico called CBP One, which brought in more than 900,000 people starting in January 2023.

The revocation of CBP One permits has lacked the fanfare and formality of canceling Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands whose homelands were previously deemed unsafe for return and humanitarian parole for others from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who came with financial sponsors.

CBP One cancellation notices began landing in inboxes in late March without warning, some telling recipients to leave immediately and others giving them seven days. Targets included U.S. citizens.

What they're saying:

CBP confirmed in a statement that it had issued notices terminating temporary legal status under CBP One. It did not say how many, just that they weren’t sent to all beneficiaries, which totaled 936,000 at the end of December. A spokesperson sent FOX 26 the following statement:

"CBP has issued notices terminating parole for individuals who do not have lawful status to remain. This process is not limited to CBP One users and does not currently apply to those paroled under programs such as U4U and OAW. CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis. To be clear: If you are an alien, being in the United States is a privilege—not a right. We are acting in the best interest of the country and enforcing the law accordingly."

This reported will be updated when more information is available.