A chase involving Harris County deputies and a suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle came to an end after the vehicle crashed into a body of water.

Vehicle crashed into lake after chase

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the chase began after deputies were called about a stolen vehicle which failed to stop at Barker Cypress and US-290.

The chase led deputies to Waller County and members of the Waller County Sheriff's Office deployed spikes to stop the vehicle. Officials say the vehicle went off the 290 main lanes and into a lake near James Muse Parkway.

Assistant Chief John Nanny reports it is not clear if the driver intentionally drove off the road or not. Authorities believe the driver has evaded capture at this time.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the vehicle sunk into the water and whoever was inside did not appear to have made it out.

Authorities are searching the area and the HCSO Dive Team was called to assist.

At this time, the James Muse Parkway exit at 290 is closed.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many occupants were inside the vehicle at this time.