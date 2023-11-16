Uptown Houston's Winter Wonderland begins Saturday

The holiday season is here and Uptown Houston's 300 dazzling 20ft. holiday trees along Post Oak Boulevard will be illuminated starting on Saturday.

The display, which will be illuminated through New Years, will give the public a longer period to enjoy the spectacular holiday lights throughout Uptown.

In addition to the two-mile light show, Uptown will feature more than 1,000 twinkling stars and festive pageantry throughout the prime shopping season.

Visitors can enjoy the holiday tree light show synced to festive music all season by downloading the Uptown Radio app, available on the Apple App Store and Google App Store.