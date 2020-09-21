Expand / Collapse search
UPS announces plans to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees in Houston area

News
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - UPS announced they plan to hire 3,631 seasonal employees in the Houston area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume. 

Twelve facilities in the Houston area will be hiring seasonal workers starting in October - Jan. 2021. It's part of a plan to hire 100,000 new employees across the U.S.

In the Houston area, UPS is hiring for:
·        67 drivers and seasonal drivers
·        1,386 package handlers
·        1,340 driver helpers
·        818 personal vehicle drivers

Per UPS:

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.

The UPS need seasonal workers in the following locations:

  • Willowbrook 11802 N Gessnar Road, Houston, TX 77064
  • Stafford13922 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX 77477
  • Baytown 5421 E Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521
  • Beaumont 3755 Washington Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705
  • Port Arthur 6751 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX 77642
  • Bryan 2730 Osborn Ln, Bryan, TX 77803
  • Conroe 9641 Pozos Ln, Conroe, TX 77303
  • Sweetwater 8330 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, TX 77037
  • Mykawa 7110 Mykawa Rd, Houston, TX 77033
  • Angelton 113 West Cemetery Rd, Angelton, TX 77515
  • League City 1314 Link Rd SH96, League City, TX 77573
  • Texas City 10 Main St, La Marque, TX 77568