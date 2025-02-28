Unruly passenger on Frontier flight to Houston charged, DOJ says

The Brief The suspect was on a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Houston on Feb. 4. Another passenger shared video of the man yelling and being taken down by other passengers. If convicted, the suspect could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.



An unruly flight passenger who was seen on video getting tied down mid-flight has been charged for his actions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Unruly passenger charged

What we know:

Officials say 31-year-old Raul Ramos Tamayo has been charged with "destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities."

If he is found guilty, Tamayo faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tamayo is currently in custody on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on March 3.

What we don't know:

U.S. officials say Tamayo is a Cuban national. It's not clear at this time if Tamayo has U.S. citizenship.

Midair chaos caught on video

The backstory:

Officials say Tamayo was on Frontier Airlines flight 4856 from Denver, Colorado, to Houston on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 5, FOX 26 obtained video from the owner of Call Eric A/C and Heating, who was a passenger on that flight.

In one video, Eric can be heard saying another passenger was "banging on the windows" of the plane mid-flight. Another video from Eric showed a group of male passengers wrestling the man down and tying him up until the end of the flight.

RELATED: Unruly passenger on Frontier Flight tied up, allegedly was 'banging on the windows'

Houston police told FOX 26 that the passenger became unruly about 20 minutes into the flight.

Allegedly, the man tried to speak with a woman in the row in front of him, but she didn't respond. He then began to punch the seat in front of him and a plane window.

At some point, other passengers restrained the man and got him back in his seat. He was reportedly calm for the rest of the flight and was later questioned by HPD.

Courtesy of Call Eric AC & Heating