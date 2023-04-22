Unprovoked shooting in Katy sends 3 men to the hospital, deputies say

An overnight shooting in Katy has sent three people to a hospital, but deputies are still investigating the motive.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS STORIES

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 21200 block of Branford Hills Ln in west Harris County. That's when constable deputies with Precinct 5 were called and rushed three men to a hospital.

Preliminary details by Harris Co. Sgt. J Klafka is the shooter shot his next-door neighbor "they've known for many years" three times "without reason, without warning."

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

In other words, It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe he was suffering from mental health issues.

The neighbor's brother, reportedly took out his own gun and shot back at least twice but was hit twice himself. The brothers were taken to the hospital via Life Flight, and at last check were in stable condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Meanwhile, the unidentified shooter is facing two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges.