UniverSoul Circus makes Houston its first stop

If you’ve been to the legendary UniverSoul Circus in the last 28 years, you know there’s nonstop action-packed fun. Not a minute goes by without amazing world class entertainment.

Ticketmaster names is as “One of the Most Requested Family Events” of all time. They have performers of all ages from all over the world.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

You’ll also see dogs, horses, camels and zebras – plus plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

They are operating at 50% capacity, and face masks are required. The tent is not enclosed, it is open all around from the back. When seated, there will be no one in front, behind you or next to you unless they are in your party.

UniverSoul Circus is in town through the end of November.

Advertisement

You can purchase tickets online at https://www.universoulcircus.com/tix or the box office onsite.