Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault

article

University of Texas at Austin men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early this morning, TMZ confirms.

Austin police say it started with a disturbance call in West Austin around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators arrested the 49-year-old, and he was booked into the Travis County Jail around 4:18 a.m. for ‘assault family violence/strangulation', which is a third-degree felony.

UT released a statement on the arrest saying, "The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

No other details were immediately available.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Who is Chris Beard?

Chris Beard was named the 25th Head Basketball Coach at the University of Texas on in April 2021. Before he began coaching the Longhorns, Beard led Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game and the 2018 Elite Eight.

According to UT, Beard has served as a head coach for 12 seasons at 7 different collegiate programs during his career including Texas Tech, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Angelo State University, McMurry University, Seminole State College and Fort Scott Community College.

Beard has an impressive 11-5 record in his five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a perfect 5-0 mark in First Round games, according to UT. In the 2021-22 season, Beard led the Longhorns to the school’s first NCAA tourney win since 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.