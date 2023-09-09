The University of Houston (U of H) Hockey Club geared up for an unforgettable moment in its history as it hosted its inaugural ice hockey game.

On Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, the U of H hockey club took to the ice at Sugar Land Ice Rink to face off against East Texas Baptist University in two thrilling matchups. After months of anticipation and preparation, the club is set to make a resounding debut in the world of ice hockey, inviting fans to join them for this momentous occasion.

SUGGESTED: University of Houston Ice Hockey Club accepted into American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II

Their Friday game ended in a loss of 2-4 against ETBU.

Tickets for these historic games are now available for purchase. The University of Houston community, along with ice hockey enthusiasts and sports fans, are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of history in the making.

Club President James Calderone expressed his excitement, stating, "We are extremely excited to bring ice hockey to the University of Houston, and we cannot wait to see our fans in the stands for our inaugural games. This is a significant moment for our university, and the support from our community means the world to us."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The U of H Hockey Club is on a mission to cultivate a robust ice hockey culture on campus, creating lasting memories for players and fans alike.

Future game tickets can be purchased online through the official University of Houston Hockey Club ticket website.