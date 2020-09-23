University of Houston football game against UNT canceled due to COVID-19 issues

article

The University of Houston football against North Texas University (1-1) has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The game originally scheduled for this weekend, was originally postposted was cancelled by the UNT administration.

University of Houston Vice President of Athletics, Chris Pezman released this statement on Wednesday:

"We understand this COVID-related decision North Texas has made to not play Saturday's game and appreciate the consistent dialogue with our program by UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff during this week. I am disappointed for our student-athletes who have continued to focus on competing this season and were ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule with the hopes of playing as soon as we can."

According to the University of North Texas, there were a total of four new positive cases of coronavirus on the team this week.

After tracing back the positive tests the team came to the decision that they wouldn't be able to field a team this week.

Houston has had opening games against Rice, Memphis and Baylor postponed or canceled. Each time Houston's opponents had issues with coronavirus that stopped the game from taking place.

It's another tough break for the Cougars who were excited about their season opener.

Right now both Houston and UNT are working to reschedule the game this season.

As of now, the Cougars' next game is set for Oct. 8, at home against Tulane.