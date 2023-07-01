University of Houston Cougars enter Big 12 Conference for 2023-24 season

The University of Houston has officially joined the Big 12 Conference as of Saturday.

It all started in 2021 when the Big 12 presidents voted to expand the league by four teams and the invitation was accepted on behalf of the university by President Renu Khator, University of Houston System Board of Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta, and Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman.

"As we embark on this new chapter, I extend my deepest gratitude to all who have been part of this journey. Joining the Big 12 conference marks a significant milestone for the University of Houston. It will propel us to even greater heights on the playing field and in our classrooms," Khator said in the university's release. "Through our membership to the Big 12, we are enhancing our national visibility and elevating our athletic, academic and research pursuits by creating new avenues for collaboration. It is an exciting day in our institution's history."

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 02: Cougar cheerleaders rev up the crowd during the basketball game between the Wichita State Shockers and Houston Cougars at the Fertitta Center on March 2, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty I Expand

Houston fans can see the Cougars begin their Big 12 competition when the soccer team faces off against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Sept. 14 while football plays host to TCU on Sept. 16, inside TDECU Stadium.

Old rivalries also return now that the Cougars are back in the Big 12 Conference with the university facing off with Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recent rivalries from the American Athletic Conference continue against Cincinnati and UCF and new ones begin with BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia.

"This is a historic day for the University of Houston. As I look back over the years, there have been many pivotal moments and influential individuals responsible for paving the way to this moment. This transformation has been 30 years in the making," Pezman said. "Our institution, programs and student-athletes are eager to put UH's own unique stamp on the Big 12 Conference."