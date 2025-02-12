The Brief A member of the University of Houston community was robbed at gunpoint at a bus stop in front of the Welcome Center on Tuesday night. UH officials released a description of four suspects. This is another robbery in a recent string of violent crime incidents in the area that have students calling for changes.



A man was robbed at gunpoint while at a bus stop in front of the University of Houston Welcome Center on Tuesday night, according to a security alert from the university.

Robbery reported at UH

What we know:

According to the security alert, around 9:15 p.m., a member of the University of Houston community reported to UH police that he was at the Metro bus stop on Martin Luther King Blvd, just south of University Drive, when the robbery occurred.

He told police that he was approached by four suspects. One of the suspects reportedly had a silver semi-automatic pistol and demanded his cell phone. The man handed it over. He was not injured.

The suspects left the scene on foot, heading southbound on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police provided the following descriptions:

Suspect #1: Black female, about 5'5", 16-20 years old, black hoodie with camo design on the back

Suspect #2: Black male, about 6'0", skinny build, 16-20 years old, black hoodie, black pants, no visible tattoos or facial hair

Suspect #3: Black female, about 5'5", 16-20 years old, wearing dark purple or black clothing

Suspect #4: Black female, about 5'5", 16-20 years old, wearing dark colored or black clothing

What we don't know:

None of the suspects have been identified. It's unclear if the person who was robbed was a student or had another role on campus.

Recent violent crime prompts call for change

The backstory:

This is another robbery in a string of violent crimes that occurred in the area in the past week.

According to the University of Houston Police Department’s crime log, UHPD assisted another agency with a robbery investigation that occurred last Tuesday at 4420 Wheeler, about a third of a mile down MLK Blvd from the Welcome Center.

Last Wednesday, a student was robbed while waiting for the elevator at the Welcome Center Student Parking Garage, according to a security alert. The suspect reportedly hit the student in the face and got away with the student’s scooter.

According to a security alert, a UH student was sexually assaulted in the Welcome Center Student Parking Garage on Friday. The man reportedly had a knife and forced his way into her vehicle. The next day, UH officials announced that a suspect who matches the description was arrested near the scene, but his identity has not been released.

What they're saying:

A protest was held Wednesday at Butler Plaza. Various student organizations are advocating for transparency, collaboration between the university and students, infrastructure and community-based resources and programs.

The other side:

On Wednesday the University of Houston sent the following letter to students:

"Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We want to address recent safety concerns on and around our campus and provide a clear update on the steps we are taking to protect our community. The recent incidents have been unusual in both their nature and frequency, and are of significant concern. We are taking decisive actions to deter future occurrences.

Rapidly Working Cases

We are aggressively pursuing all cases and working closely with Harris County law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office, which accepted charges this morning for the individual initially arrested Friday for the recent sexual assault on campus. The University of Houston Police Department continues to work around the clock to investigate incidents, collect evidence and bring the offenders to justice. The University’s CARE team is providing resources and support to the victims of recent crimes.

Case Updates:

Charges were filed in the sexual assault case. A new arrest warrant has been issued.

Police believe the two scooter robberies are related. There is no connection between the robberies and the sexual assault.

Police are in the beginning phases of the investigation of the cell phone theft incident from last evening.

UHPD is investigating the recent cases through all means available, including video and photo resources and in collaboration with other local agencies.

Enhanced Security Measures

We have significantly increased security personnel and patrols across campus.

Increased Patrols: Additional security personnel are on bikes and carts patrolling all of campus, including all parking areas and high-traffic areas.

Expanded Security Staff: UHPD has always patrolled 24/7, and we expanded patrols last week. Additionally, new security staff were deployed beginning last night. We have more than doubled the campus security officers patrolling and monitoring grounds, buildings and parking areas.

Enhanced Visibility: We are working on immediate solutions to improve the visibility of our security team, including the placement of improved lighting systems on UHPD bicycles and carts.

Additional Targeted Coverage: More security officers are stationed at our six parking garages and 10 surface lots as well as at bikes and scooters racks.

Help Us Keep Campus Safe

Campus security is a community effort. Everyone can help in ensuring a safe campus environment by reporting incidents, even minor ones, immediately.

Crimes happen in seconds. If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity.

Contact UHPD: If you have information regarding ongoing investigations, please contact UHPD. For non-emergencies, call 713-743-3333. Call 911 in an emergency.

We understand these recent events are unsettling, and we are determined to keep you informed and safe. We recognize that our security measures must be robust to be effective.

Sincerely,

Raymond S. Bartlett

Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance"