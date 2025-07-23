University of Houston to allow prospective students to waive grades 5 years, older

The Brief The University of Houston is the first public university in Texas to implement the revised Academic Fresh Start law. Under the law, students applying or re-applying to Texas public universities can waive grades at least five years or older from consideration. Students must apply for the waiver when they are applying for admission and it can only be used once.



The University of Houston will be implementing the revision to the Academic Fresh Start law, which allows students to waive grades five years old or more.

This change will give students a better opportunity to pursue a college degree.

What is the Academic Fresh Start Law?

Under the Academic Fresh Start law, Texas residents who want to re-enroll in college courses can do so with a clearer record.

Any courses taken five or more years before the term you're applying for can be waived and removed from consideration for admission.

Once ignored, this coursework cannot be used to satisfy prerequisite or degree requirements at the University of Houston.

UH implementing changes

Students who choose to waive the coursework must do so at the time they apply for admission, and it can only be used once.

What they're saying:

"Academic Fresh Start perfectly aligns with the University of Houston’s mission to support student success and it also allows the University to broaden its reach and welcome even more Cougars who are determined to complete their degrees," said Diane Z. Chase, UH senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. "We are proud to be Texas’ first university to offer countless students the fresh start they deserve, while supporting the higher education needs of our state."

"I’m thrilled the University of Houston is leading the way on college access for Texans with the adoption of the new Academic Fresh Start policy we passed this session," said State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, a co-sponsor of the bill. "College doesn’t have to be everyone’s path, but the path should be open to everyone. More Texans will benefit from the opportunity to finish their academic journey as Cougars, going out fiercely into the workforce, earning more and contributing to the Texas Miracle."