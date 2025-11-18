The Brief No injuries were reported after two United planes "make contact" at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to a statement from United Airlines. Officials said United flight 544 heading to Cleveland was preparing to taxi when it made contact with the wing of United flight 2541, which was headed to Orlando, which had stopped after just pushing back from the gate. The statement said both planes returned to the gate and passengers were able to deplane normally.



No injuries were reported after two United planes "make contact" at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to a statement from United Airlines.

What we know:

Officials said United flight 544 heading to Cleveland was preparing to taxi when it made contact with the wing of United flight 2541, which was headed to Orlando, which had stopped after just pushing back from the gate.

Photo of damage from passenger on the plane

The statement said both planes returned to the gate and passengers were able to deplane normally.

United Airlines said they arranged new aircraft to take customers to their destination.

What we don't know:

The Federal Aviation Administration did not confirm if they will be investigating.

Passenger on board plane talks to FOX 26 Houston

A passenger on United flight 544 reached out to FOX 26 Houston following the incident.

The passenger stated he had boarded the flight and everything was normal.

He stated that as they were departing the gate, the plane clipped another plane with the left wing.

He said a woman who was sitting across from him told him what happened.

He said he looked and saw the damage on the wing as the woman tried to call a flight attendant.

The flight attendant later arrived, and the woman said that the plane struck another plane backing out and took damage, he said.

The flight attendant told the woman they didn't hit another plane and walked off, he said.

He said they started a little commotion and five minutes later the pilot of the plane came over the intercom and explained that after checking with the control tower and review of footage, the plane did strike another plane backing out and took damage, and had to return to the terminal.

He said the airline was able to get another flight two and half hours after the original and offered a $15 food credit.