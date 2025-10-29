United Airlines flight lands safely in Houston's Bush Airport as emergency declared

The Brief A United Airlines flight experienced an apparent engine compression stall on Tuesday, officials say. The flight was carrying 148 passengers from Washington Dulles to Houston's Bush Airport. The flight landed safely.



A United Airlines flight landed safely at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday night as an emergency was declared, the airline confirms.

United Airlines flight declares emergency

FILE PHOTO. (Photo credit: MIRA OBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

A Boeing 737-900 was carrying 148 passengers from Washington Dulles to Bush Airport on Tuesday when it experienced an apparent engine compression stall, United says.

The company says an emergency was declared upon landing, and United flight 2217 was met by emergency personnel upon landing out of an abundance of caution.

United says the plane landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.