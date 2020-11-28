Unborn twins die after mother injured in Chatham fight

A 24-year-old woman’s unborn twins died Sunday after she was injured in a fight with a man in Chatham on the South Side.

The pair had an argument while they were in a car about 9 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. A 2-year-old girl was also riding in the car.

After the argument, the man dragged the woman out of the car, struck her multiple times and removed the girl from the car before driving off, police said.

The woman was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her twins were pronounced dead about 11:49 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of their death was pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.