U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell, of Texas, won't seek reelection

The Brief U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell will not seek reelection. He represents Texas' 8th Congressional District near Houston. He says he is "choosing a different path" that allows him to "stay rooted in Texas."



U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell, who represents Texas’ 8th Congressional District, will not be running for reelection.

"I’m choosing a different path"

What they're saying:

The Republican congressman released this statement on Thursday: "When I first ran for Congress, my mission was clear: strengthen our border, stand up for our veterans, and be a strong voice for Texas. I’m proud of the real progress we’ve made – putting more eyes and resources on the border, reducing illegal crossings, expanding access to care for our veterans, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Texans.

But over the July 4th weekend, standing in floodwaters alongside my neighbors, I had a moment of clarity. It reminded me that while the work in Washington is important, my family, my community, and my state need me here – closer to home.

I’m not walking away from service, and I’m certainly not walking away from the fight. I’m choosing a different path – one that allows me to stay rooted in Texas and focus on the people and places that matter most.

Serving Texans in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue to do that until the end of my term. And while I may be stepping back from public office at the end of 2026, I’m not stepping out of the arena. I will continue to champion the values that define our great state: faith, family, and freedom.

Texas is where I belong – and it’s where I can do the most good."

More about Rep. Luttrell

Local perspective:

Rep. Luttrell represents Texas’ 8th Congressional District, which includes San Jacinto and Polk counties and parts of Montgomery, Walker and Harris counties.

He is currently serving his second term.