U.S. Army issues warning as text over 'official army draft' spreads

article

Officials with the U.S. Army have issued a warning to people as texts informing individuals that they have been selected for a military draft spread.

According to the statement, which was released Tuesday, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and e-mails about text messages that claims a person has been drafted.

"United States Official Army Draft, we tried contacting you through mail several times and have had no response," read one text provided by Army officials. That text tells the recipient that they have been marked eligible, and must report in. The text also warns of a minimum jail sentence of six years if there's no response.

Officials say the decision to enact a draft is not made at or by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. They also say a draft is currently not in effect, and has not been since 1973.

"The military has been an all-volunteer force since that time," read a portion of the statement.

According to officials with the Selective Service System, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.

There are concerns over a possible military draft in recent days, amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran over a strike that killed an Iranian general.