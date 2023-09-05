With the ongoing heat and high temperatures, Texas Typhoon is offering first responders a day to cool off as thanks for all they do.

First responders such as healthcare workers, police, firefighters, EMS, and military personnel can enjoy free admission to Typhoon Texas at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road as part of their Heroes Weekend from Sept. 9 to 10. The water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You have to show proof of employment such as an ID badge or pay stub at the ticket window in order to receive free admission. The offer is only available at the ticket window, says Typhoon Texas.

First responders can also buy up to six discounted tickets at the window for $34.99 each. Free onsite parking, free tubes, and free life jackets are available.

"One of the best ways to wrap up the season is by celebrating and recognizing those who protect us and provide care in times of need," says Jessi O’Daniel, General Manager of Typhoon Texas.

For more information and details, visit their website.