TxDOT: Lanes closed following emergency repairs on I-69 Eastex at Laura Koppe

An emergency repair on I-69 has caused some lane closures Thursday, according to TxDOT.

CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

It's unclear what caused the damage in the road, but crews say the repairs are being conducted on I-69 Eastex heading southbound at Laura Koppe, where three right lanes have closed.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

TxDOT says the lanes are not expected to reopen until 5 a.m. Friday so drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.