Two people killed, two injured after car crashed into building in Spring

article

Two people are dead and two people are injured after a crash in Spring.

Harris County deputies and Spring Fire Department are at the scene in the 4200 block of Spring Cypress at Kuykendahl.

Deputies say they received a call Wednesday afternoon of a vehicle with three adults crashed into a shack.

The driver and a passenger were confirmed dead at the scene. The other passenger was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital.

A person in the building was also transported to a local hospital by ground.

Officials say the crash shut down Spring Cypress just west of Falvel.

Advertisement

Officers are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

No word on what caused the crash, which is still under investigation.