Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is looking for two men involved in a shoplifting turned robbery by threat on Sept. 12.

Police say around 1:30 pm, two unknown men walked into a discount store, located at the 5200 block of Antoine Drive.

The men walked into the store, grabbed multiple items inside, and then walked out without paying for them.

The surveillance video shows the store employee trying to stop the males but was threatened by the men as they left the store.

The police described the first suspect as black, 16 to 20 years old, slim build, black pullover, and white shorts; the second suspect as black, slim build, white pullover, light blue shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).