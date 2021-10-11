Two Humble ISD students injured following incident in Timberwood Middle School classroom

article

An incident at Timberwood Middle School in Humble ended with two students in the hospital on Monday.



According to an e-mail that was sent to parents, the incident occurred inside a classroom around 4 p.m. before the bell rang.

Principal Kenneth Buck said in the letter, a student, who was in possession of a knife, hurt another student and himself.



The letter stated both students were seen by the school nurse and taken to the hospital by EMS to Kingwood Medical Center in stable condition.

Buck said, "Our school administrators are personally calling tonight the parents of all students who were in the classroom to address any concerns they or their children may have after witnessing these injuries. Counselors will be available tomorrow."



The incident remains under investigation by police and school administrators.

