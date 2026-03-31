Two Houston men sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking 130 kilograms of meth

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The Brief Two Houston men were sentenced to over 13 years in federal prison for their roles in a massive crystal methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Authorities seized 133 kilograms of pure meth and loaded firearms during the investigation, which involved drugs imported from Mexico with a $200,000 street value. The defendants remain in custody and will soon be transferred to a federal facility to begin their 162-month sentences.



Two Houston men have been ordered to serve more than 13 years in federal prison following a massive narcotics investigation that uncovered over 130 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, federal officials announced.

U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen sentenced Edgar Prudencio Ruiz, 24, and Damian Lee Gutierrez, 24, to 162 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The sentencing follows a November 2025 trial where a jury took less than an hour to find both men guilty of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

During the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented showing the narcotics were imported from Mexico. The court also heard testimony regarding the defendants' involvement in prior shootings and their history of carrying loaded firearms during drug transactions.

Houston meth trafficking

The backstory:

The investigation began on June 17, 2025, when Ruiz and Gutierrez delivered five kilograms of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Following the transaction, law enforcement tracked the men to an apartment. Authorities later stopped the pair in a Toyota Tacoma after they were seen leaving the residence with a suspicious package.

A K-9 unit alerted officers to the vehicle, where they found 10 gallon-sized bags of crystal meth and two loaded 9mm pistols. One firearm was found near the ignition, while another, equipped with an extended magazine, was hidden under the passenger seat.

A search of Gutierrez’s home yielded an additional 122 gallon-sized bags of the drug. In total, authorities seized approximately 133 kilograms of pure methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $200,000.

"In handing down the prison terms, Judge Hanen noted the extremely large amount of pure meth involved in the case," officials said in a statement.

During the trial, the defense argued there was a lack of fingerprint evidence linking the men to the drugs. However, the jury rejected those claims, convicting both men on all charges.

What's next:

Ruiz and Gutierrez remain in custody and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston, Pasadena, Stafford, and La Porte police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer B. Lowery and Eric Smith prosecuted the case.