Well here's something you don't see every day, well not normally anyway!

Photo of goat inside Target store in Harris County (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Pct. 4)

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, one deputy was called out to a Target, located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive, in reference to two goats wandering through the store.

When the deputy arrived, he found the two fleeing suspects, and they are safely contained waiting for Harris County Livestock.

Only in Texas ya'll….