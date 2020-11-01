Two firefighters injured during apartment fire in north Houston, approximately 24 people displaced
HOUSTON - Two firefighters were injured during an apartment fire on Sunday night in Houston.
According to the Harris County Fire Marshals Office, the fire occurred in the 500 block of Cypress Station.
They said two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
No residents were injured.
However, eight units were affected displacing approximately 24 people.
The Red Cross was notified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.