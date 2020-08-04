Two children airlifted to hospital after major accident on Fort Bend Parkway Tollway

Two children have been transported via Life Flight to a hospital after a major accident in Fort Bend Tuesday evening.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on the northbound lanes of Fort Bend Tollway at FM 2234.

Emergency crews responded to a reported chain-reaction crash.

Officials say a Porsche SUV was being followed by relatives down the Fort Bend Tollway when the Porsche suffered a flat tire. They were then traveling around 10-15 mph on the right side of the road.

That's when a utility truck crashed into the second vehicle, which then crashed into the rear of the leading SUV.

The second vehicle had a mother and father in the front and two boys ages 8 and 4 sitting in the back seat.

The 8-year-old boy was transported but has non-life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old boy was transported in serious condition.

The boys' parents and the driver of the Porsche were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the utility truck did not sustain any injuries and was not transported.