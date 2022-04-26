K-9 helps Florida troopers find nearly $700K worth of heroin during traffic stop

article

Two undocumented immigrants were arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they found nearly $700,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop on I-75 in Hernando County.

Maurilio Garcia-Torres, 33, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, 19, were arrested after troopers said they pulled over their Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 South for having a fraudulent Arizona license plate.

Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

FHP confirmed the driver of the car was also unlicensed.

Troopers said they found 5.5 pounds of heroin with a street value of approximately $693,000 after FHP K-9 Titan alerted to something inside the vehicle.

Maurilio Garcia-Torres, left, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, right (Photos: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Garcia-Torres and Riestra-Garcia were both undocumented from Mexico, according to troopers. Both were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail.

They were charged with trafficking heroin, distributing heroin and possessing a vehicle for drug trafficking, FHP said.

Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

