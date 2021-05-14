TV journalist trapped in bomb shelter speaks with FOX 26 regarding conflict between Israel, Gaza Strip

The conflict between Israel and Gaza Strip is intensifying with rockets and air strikes continue to rock neighborhoods.

FOX 26 anchor Rashi Vats spoke with a TV journalist trapped in a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"It has been scary to leave our studio at night and go onto the street because you just don’t know if you are going to get attacked by an extremist who is just looking for blood," said Natasha Kirtchuk, who is currently the Host and Co-creator of the prime time international news show "Global Eye" on i24 NEWS.

"Many correspondents will tell you in order to divert criticism from Palestinians away from the Palestinian authorities’ failure, political groups have strategically chosen to escalate the situation in Sheikh Jarrah and the situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque and use momentum to polarize populations. It is not the first time political leaders try to gain power by inciting hate against other people," said Natasha Raquel, a TV journalist based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

