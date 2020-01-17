Turkey Leg Hut opens food truck at Galleria Food Truck Park

article

Turkey Leg Hut fans there's a new place to get your fix!

The restaurant just opened a new food truck at the Galleria Food Truck Park in Houston off Chimney Rock Road.

On the menu will be their famous over-sized signature turkey legs and cajun bowls at the Galleria location Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

This is an easier grab-and-go option for those looking for a taste of Turkey Leg Hut without the waiting in long lines around the block at the restaurant on Almeda Road.

The announcement comes just over a month since neighbors of the restaurant suspended their lawsuit against them.

