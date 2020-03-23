TSU staffer tests positive for COVID-19

article

Texas Southern University announced one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says the staffer is symptomatic and is currently being treated at a hospital.

TSU says it is working with public health officials to locate and contact any students, faculty or staff, who came into contact with the infected staff member. The university plans to place all of these people under a mandatory self-quarantine to monitor symptoms.

TSU faculty and staff are being instructed by the university to stay at home unless a member of management has told them to report to work.

