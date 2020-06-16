TSU Legendary debate coach Thomas Freeman honored at memorial

TSU’s legendary debate coach was remembered today after passing June 6, 2020 at 100 years old. Texas Southern University held an esteemed memorial to honor him.

Name a politician from Texas and Dr. Thomas Freeman likely had them as a student. He was a great pioneer in education who also left his mark in Hollywood. Some of Dr. Freeman’s former students delivered powerful performances to help celebrate the life of the legend.

"Dr Freeman was to speech what Beethoven was to music. What Michelangelo was to painting. He was a genius,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told the crowd.

The Texas Southern University Debate Coach's gift and love of the spoken word was contagious. “He is the greatest teacher that ever lived and the longest-serving teacher in the country,”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said from the podium.

"70 years ago Dr. Freeman started a debate team in a divided America at a predominantly black college,” one of his former students proclaimed and Dr. Freeman's TSU debate team went on to beat competitors such as Harvard University and win awards around the world.

Some of Dr. Freeman’s famous students include members of Congress Mickey Leland, Barbara Jordan, Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams, State Representative Senfronia Thompson, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Denzel Washington when the movie The Great Debaters was made about him.

“Dr. Freeman was incomparable remarkable and unforgettable. I am better because he touched my life,” Rep. Thompson told the crowd.

“He taught me a lot of things but mostly to never give up,” adds Adams.

"He had a way to inspire us to do things we never knew we could do. If Dr. Freeman told me I could fly I would have flapped my wings,” says Congressman Al Green.

”He may be gone in the flesh but he’s here in the lessons he taught so many of us,” says Commissioner Ellis.

”My father was a mentor, a man of God, an orator for the ages,” says daughter Dr. Carlotta Freeman. “My father was able to smell the roses. The gratitude you expressed he was able to hear it,” says his son Thomas Freeman Jr.

At the memorial to celebrate Dr. Freeman’s amazing life, a portion of Fox 26’s own Jonathan Martin’s riveting report on Dr. Freeman was featured in the service. Dr Freeman was also the longtime pastor of Mt. Horem Baptist Church where State Rep. Jarvis Johnson met him at just 6 years old. “Dr. Freeman had an indelible impression on all of us,” says Johnson.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also spoke "I proclaim today Dr. Thomas Freeman day in the city of Houston".

Dr. Freeman was also the first African American professor to teach in the School of Humanities at Rice University. The tremendous trailblazer would have turned 101 on June 27, 2020.

The groundbreaker leaves behind his wife Clarice of 67 years, 2 sons, a daughter and countless people whosE lives he’s continuing to shape.