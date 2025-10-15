TSU homecoming to end at 7 P.M. as university announces new safety measures

article

The Brief TSU Homecoming on Saturday, October 18, will end earlier this year at 7 p.m. as part of new safety measures. The decision by TSU President J.W. Crawford III follows consultation with campus safety and risk management teams. The university is also increasing security with a mobile command center and deploying over 85 police personnel.



Texas Southern University announced that this year’s homecoming events will end at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, as part of new safety measures aimed at protecting students, alumni and visitors during the university’s annual celebration.

Why a homecoming curfew?

What we know:

In a video message shared on the university’s official Instagram account, TSU President J.W. Crawford III said the decision followed "careful thought and consultation" with the Department of Public Safety, the university’s risk management team, and the National Alumni Association.

"While this change may be a disappointment to some, please know I make this decision with care for our students, your alumni, and everyone who joins us for homecoming," Crawford said. "My priority for homecoming and every day is the safety of all who come on this campus and the integrity of Texas Southern University."

Increased security measures

Local perspective:

The earlier curfew means all tailgating and on-campus activities will conclude by 7 p.m., a shift from previous years when festivities often extended late into the evening.

University officials also announced increased security efforts for homecoming weekend. Chief Brown of the TSU Department of Public Safety said the university will operate a centralized mobile command center and deploy more than 85 police personnel across campus. The plan includes real-time coordination between campus police, student affairs, and emergency response teams.

TSU President on ensuring a safe homecoming

What they're saying:

President Crawford, who called last year’s homecoming "a tremendous experience," said the adjustment reflects her responsibility to ensure the event continues as a "tradition of joy and unity" while maintaining safety for students and visitors.

"Our homecoming is like a precious jewel," he said. "It must be polished and protected to ensure generations of Tigers to come are able to enjoy the beauty of Tiger camaraderie to the fullest."

The significance of TSU homecoming

Texas Southern University (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Big picture view:

Texas Southern University, one of the nation’s largest historically Black universities, draws thousands of alumni and guests each year for its homecoming celebrations, known for their vibrant tailgates, parades and community pride.