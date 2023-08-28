The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just made traveling much easier by expanding its TSA PreCheck screening experience.

Cayman Airways, French Bee, Titan Air, and Zipair are new additions to TSA PreCheck expedited programs that allow low-risk travelers to enjoy at more than 200 U.S. airports.

TSA PreCheck passengers will be able to keep their shoes, belts, and light jackets on, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, and food items in their bags.

About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers will be able to wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

If you're interested, enrolling is very easy by visiting tsa.gov/precheck and picking one of the enrollment providers, Telos or IDEMIA.

The application should only take five minutes and when finished schedule your 10-minute in-person appointment with providers to complete the enrollment.

Anyone departing from a U.S. airport, connecting on domestic flights, after returning to the United States is eligible. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and U.S. lawful permanent residents can apply and pick a provider.

Teenagers from the ages 13-17 can accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through the TSA Precheck screen when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the boarding pass.

Children 12 and under may be accompanied by an enrolled parent or guardian without restriction.

Once approved, travelers receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN), that allows them to use TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints nationwide with participating airlines.

All passengers are encouraged to check for PreCheck indicators on their boarding passes to know if they are eligible before their flight.

