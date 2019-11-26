'Trump' the turkey to be pardoned for Thanksgiving

article

An official pardoning ceremony will take place this week on Long Island of a red-orange headed turkey named “ Trump.”

The historic Milleridge Inn, originally built in 1672, has held a turkey pardon each Thanksgiving holiday for the past decade.

This year, more than 2,000 turkeys will be served over the holiday.

It is the largest and oldest holiday celebration in the State of New York.

“Trump The Turkey," born several years ago on June 14, the same date as the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will be spared this Thanksgiving holiday to spend the rest of his days on a turkey farm in Virginia, several miles from the White House.

“Trump will be spared from getting his head chopped off and from any impeachment process as he is loved by everyone,” stated Butch Yamali, owner of the Milleridge Inn.