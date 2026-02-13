Houston House shooting: Woman, man found dead inside apartment

The Brief A woman and man were found dead inside the Houston House apartment complex near Downtown Houston. Police say a resident came home and saw a pool of blood coming from the apartment the victims were found in. There have been no suspects identified.



Two people were found dead in an apartment in Houston in the Central Business District and Houston police are investigating the scene.

2 found dead in Houston House apartment

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali says a resident at the Houston House located on Fannin Street near Leland came home and saw a pool of blood leaking from their neighbor's apartment.

Police and Houston Fire Department arrived at the apartment and found a woman dead inside from a gunshot wound. They further searched the apartment and found a man in another area also dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Houston House double shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Lt. Ali said there was a gun found at the scene and homicide investigators arrived to collect evidence.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what could have caused the shooting. There have been no suspects identified.

Lt. Ali did not say where the weapon was found inside the apartment.