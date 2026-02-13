Houston House shooting: Woman, man found dead inside apartment
HOUSTON - Two people were found dead in an apartment in Houston in the Central Business District and Houston police are investigating the scene.
2 found dead in Houston House apartment
What we know:
Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali says a resident at the Houston House located on Fannin Street near Leland came home and saw a pool of blood leaking from their neighbor's apartment.
Police and Houston Fire Department arrived at the apartment and found a woman dead inside from a gunshot wound. They further searched the apartment and found a man in another area also dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Houston House double shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
Lt. Ali said there was a gun found at the scene and homicide investigators arrived to collect evidence.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what could have caused the shooting. There have been no suspects identified.
Lt. Ali did not say where the weapon was found inside the apartment.
The Source: Information provided by HPD Lieutenant Ali at the scene.