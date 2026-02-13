Expand / Collapse search

Houston House shooting: Woman, man found dead inside apartment

By
Published  February 13, 2026 8:53am CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A woman and man were found dead inside the Houston House apartment complex near Downtown Houston.
    • Police say a resident came home and saw a pool of blood coming from the apartment the victims were found in.
    • There have been no suspects identified.

HOUSTON - Two people were found dead in an apartment in Houston in the Central Business District and Houston police are investigating the scene.

2 found dead in Houston House apartment

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali says a resident at the Houston House located on Fannin Street near Leland came home and saw a pool of blood leaking from their neighbor's apartment.

Police and Houston Fire Department arrived at the apartment and found a woman dead inside from a gunshot wound. They further searched the apartment and found a man in another area also dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Houston House double shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Lt. Ali said there was a gun found at the scene and homicide investigators arrived to collect evidence.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what could have caused the shooting. There have been no suspects identified.

Lt. Ali did not say where the weapon was found inside the apartment.

The Source: Information provided by HPD Lieutenant Ali at the scene.

