Trump supporters apologize for bringing casket to Biden rally

Republicans are apologizing to Democrats after Trump supporters brought a casket to the Biden Bus Tour in Missouri City Thursday. The casket included a dark-haired mannequin that some believe was meant to depict Kamala Harris.

A mail-in ballot was also inside the casket next to the mannequin which was connected to a hears with writing on the side that read, “Collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time,” and “Vote like your life depends on it. It does.”

“If it was just about getting dead votes, they could have had a casket closed,” said Brazoria County NAACP President Eugene Howard who shot the cell phone video of the casket. “The fact that they had a mannequin with a black or woman of color’s hair, and we have one particular woman in this race of color with that texture of hair which is very offensive and very upsetting.”

Joe Walz organized the Trump supporter attendance at the Biden rally. Howard says he received an apology Friday from Walz regarding the casket.

“They indicated that maybe the mannequin or whatever was in the casket was designed to perhaps look like the vice presidential candidate, and if that’s the case, I completely condemn it, and it really disgusts me,” said Walz.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were not in attendance at the rally. It was led instead in part by Congressman Al Green and Biden’s former primary contender Julian Castro.

The crowd of Trump supporters, who swarmed the rally, ended up quadrupling the crowd size of Biden supporters—about 200 Trump supporters and 50 Biden supporters.

“This is somewhat disrespectful,” said Green. “We came peacefully to do this, and we have been peaceful, but they have come to drown out our event.”

