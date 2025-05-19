Houston Rep. Al Green files articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump: 'No Pres. is above the law'

article

The Brief Rep. Al Green filed new impeachment articles against Trump, citing "high crimes and misdemeanors." Green accuses Trump of endangering democracy and ignoring court orders. Trump was impeached twice in his first term, but not convicted.



Houston Congressman Al Green filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump last week.

Rep. Al Green files articles of impeachment against Trump

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, Rep. Green filed H. Res. 415 calling for the impeachment of the president for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

In the resolution, Green claims that Trump has engaged in authoritarian rules, violated due process, denigrated federal judges and ignored court orders, including ones from the Supreme Court.

Green claims Trump's actions endanger the separation of powers within the government and threatens "the integrity of the democratic system."

"Authoritarian President Donald John Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office, as he is unfit to be President," wrote Green in the resolution.

What they're saying:

"No Pres. is above the law. The choice is clear: uphold the Constitution, respect the separation of powers, abandon authoritarianism or face impeachment. I urge every American to read the articles of impeachment & understand what’s at stake for our democracy," wrote Green in a statement on social media Monday.

Al Green vs. Trump

The backstory:

Rep. Green made multiple attempts to impeach President Trump during his first term.

Green was also removed from Trump's address to Congress in March. Green, 71, stood up and began shouting minutes into President Trump's speech. House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed the House Sergeant of Arms to remove the congressman.

Green told FOX 26 he began to speak out after President Trump said he had a "mandate" after his win in the 2024 election.

Articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump

Big picture view:

Green is the second Democratic member of Congress to issue articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Michigan Democrat Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump, saying he is "unfit" to serve as commander-in-chief.

Thanedar later withdrew the bill after receiving backlash from party leadership.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House twice during his first term in the White House, but in both instances Senate votes failed to reach the point needed for conviction. FOX News reported that the second impeachment occurred before Trump left office, with the Senate acquittal coming after his term ended.