Trump guilty: Texas leaders react to sentencing in New York courtroom

As the guilty verdict for Former President Donald Trump has been announced, several Texas leaders and elected officials have reacted to the verdict.

Here's just a few of them:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

"This was a sham show trial. The Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal. Americans deserve better than a sitting U.S. President weaponizing our justice system against a political opponent— all to win an election.We must FIRE Joe Biden in November."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

"From the beginning of this sham trial, I stood by President Trump, and my support for him is stronger than ever. As Attorney General of Texas, I will unleash every tool at my disposal to fight this blatant corruption and political persecution spewing from New York and the Biden administration."

U.S. Senator John Cornyn

"This verdict is a disgrace, and this trial should have never happened. Now more than ever, we need to rally around President Trump, take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day."

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett

"Trump is a convicted felon, found guilty by a jury of his peers on all 34 counts. Though sentencing and appeal will follow, no one, including this wannabe ruler, is above the law. Now he pretends to be the victim in order to inspire more wrongdoing, and the GOP concocts excuses for their felon king. This is the second jury to rule against Trump—the last time was about rape."

This story will be updated with more statements as they are received by FOX 26 Houston.