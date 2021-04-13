Truck driver files lawsuit against Channelview chemical plant that caught fire last week
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A truck driver has filed a lawsuit against K-SOLV.
K-SOLV is the chemical plant in Channelview that caught fire almost a week ago.
Antonio Alvarez says he sustained substantial injuries and trauma while escaping the fire.
He's suing K-SOLV for negligence for failing to enforce safety rules and for not maintaining a safe working environment for contractors.