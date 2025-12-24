Shooting incident in trinity County being investigated; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

The Brief A shooting is being investigated at the Neches River Bridge in Trinity County. Officials received reports about a child trying to stop drivers for help in the area. One man was found dead at the scene and another man had been taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.



A shooting is under investigation by Trinity County authorities after a man was found dead and another was hospitalized early Wednesday.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office reports multiple 911 calls came in about a "serious" incident near the Neches River Bridge.

Shooting incident investigated in Trinity County

What we know:

One person called 911 about a child in the roadway trying to stop drivers for help. Shortly after that, officials received information about a shooting close by the same area.

When they arrived, officers found one man dead at the scene and a second man had already been taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials found a child who was involved but not injured.

This is an active investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asking anyone who called 911, saw any part of this incident, or rendered any form of first aid or assistance at the scene please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 and identify themselves, as further witness testimony may be needed.

What we don't know:

Trinity County authorities have not released the names or ages of those involved.

No details have been released on what happened during the possible shooting.