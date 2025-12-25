Trinity County Sheriff issues holiday warning after drowsy driving crash

The Brief Trinity County deputies released video of a car crashing into an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning. Investigators say the driver was tired at the time of the crash; alcohol was not a factor. Authorities and AAA are warning drivers about the dangers of drowsy driving during the holiday travel season.



The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to stay alert this holiday season after a tired driver crashed into an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning.

Deputies shared video showing a car swerving in and out of its lane before colliding with the commercial truck. Authorities say the driver suffered only minor injuries, but multiple vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The backstory:

According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a reckless driver early Thursday morning. While they were unable to stop the vehicle, deputies continued to follow it.

The car later crashed into an 18-wheeler.

Investigators determined the driver was tired at the time of the crash. Deputies say alcohol was not a factor.

Big picture view:

Authorities say the crash serves as a reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving, especially during busy holiday travel periods.

AAA says driving while tired can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence.

"Drowsy driving can be just as serious as drunk driving," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA. "It affects reaction time, decision-making, and awareness."

AAA advice

What they're saying:

AAA’s advice to avoid drowsy driving:

AAA recommends drivers take the following precautions before getting behind the wheel:

Get a full night’s sleep before long trips

Take breaks every two hours

Share driving duties when possible

If you feel tired, pull over safely

AAA also urges drivers to watch for warning signs like heavy eyelids, drifting between lanes, or trouble staying focused, and to step in if a loved one is too tired to drive.

Authorities say staying rested and alert can help prevent serious crashes and keep roads safer during the holiday season.