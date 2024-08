One thing that has transformed many times over the years is dating. According to a report from the dating app, Hinge, nice dinner dates are out, and low-pressure dates are in.

Therapist Dr. Angela Jones joins The Factor: Uncensored to talk about this new trend and what it means.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!