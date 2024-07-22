So many of our yards are littered with downed and damaged trees after Hurricane Beryl. You may wonder which ones can be saved? And how can you help your trees survive a storm?

We talked with Barry Ward, Executive Director of Trees for Houston, a nonprofit dedicated to planting, protecting, and promoting trees.

Ward says when planting new trees, carefully assess the location with future growth in mind. Is there sufficient space for a healthy rootball? Are there overhead power lines or other structures that might be in the tree’s way as it grows taller? He says planting the right tree in the right place is crucial for the long-term health of the tree and for minimizing the risk to infrastructure.

In addition to planting heat and drought tolerant species, Ward suggests keeping trees healthy by watering them during extended periods of drought. The damage from drought can often go unnoticed, but can increase a tree’s risk of being knocked over in a windstorm.

Ward says to schedule annual light pruning to help keep trees structurally sound and minimize the risk of falling debris from dead or weakened branches.

And always use a certified arborist when having your trees assessed or maintained. Tree care is a specialized field with specific knowledge and expertise requirements.