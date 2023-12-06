Travis Scott celebrity softball game at Minute Maid Park scheduled for February 15

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation, in conjunction with Project H.E.A.L., will host the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on Thursday, February 15 at Minute Maid Park, home of the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Celebrity Softball Classic will feature an all-star lineup of baseball Hall of Famers and A-list entertainers who will participate in a Home Run Derby and Softball Game.

Those celebrities include: Travis Scott, Simone Biles, Ken Griffey Jr., Mookie Betts, Lil Wayne, CJ Stroud, Teyana Taylor, Anthony Mackie, Brooks Koepka, Druski, Sommer Ray, Tank Dell, Metro Boomin, Don Toliver, Chase B, Reggie Jackson, Jeff Bagwell, Kyle Tucker, Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Canseco, Warren Moon, Terrell Owens, Adrian Peterson, Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Gary Sheffield, CC Sabathia, Andruw Jones, Andre Dawson, Scarface, Bun B, and surprise special guests.

The event will also include exclusive Cactus Jack merch, giveaways, prizes, raffles, and a silent auction table with one-of-a-kind music and sports memorabilia.

This event supports Scott’s longstanding commitment to providing scholarship opportunities for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It is a cause that is important to Scott given his family’s longtime legacy studying, working at and supporting HBCUs.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to HBCU seniors for final tuition fees and allows those students to graduate and receive their college diplomas on-time. Tickets are available via www.astros.com/cactusjack.

Last year, the Astros Foundation announced a partnership with Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation as the title sponsor of the first annual Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, a round-robin collegiate baseball tournament highlighting HBCUs and their baseball programs on opening weekend of college baseball, which is slated to take place Feb. 16-18, 2024.

The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic will highlight Division I college baseball’s 2024 opening weekend. The six schools participating in the event include Texas Southern University (Houston, Texas), Prairie View A&M (Prairie View, Texas), Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, La.), Grambling State University (Grambling, La.), Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.), and Alcorn State University (Alcorn, MS).

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

WHEN: Thursday, February 15, 2024 5:30 PM – Gates Open 7:00 PM – Home Run Derby 7:30 PM – Softball Game

WHERE: Minute Maid Park. 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002