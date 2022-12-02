article

Dogs can really be your best friends. They're a furry friend that will help you destress after a tough day. Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD helped students do just that in preparation for their final exams of the semester.

On Thursday, Travis High School in Richmond welcomed volunteers from Faithful Paws Pet Therapy and their therapy pets on campus to provide emotional and mental support for students and staff ahead of exams.

"We like coming too and all the kids are great. One of my favorite visits of the year," a representative with Faithful Paws Pet Therapy said.

The students filled the school's commons, excited to love on some pets before the stressful time of year.

"Every year before semester exams we bring them in. Great way to boost the mental health of the students. A big stress reliever," says Student Council President Benjamin Banken.

"Here in Fort Bend we always try to take care of the whole child and that's what we're doing by helping them to relieve some of the mental stress they might have," added Angela Garrett, the Student Council sponsor, and English IV teacher.

Therapy pet visiting students at William B. Travis High School

"With COVID and everything else that's going on, our youth is experiencing a lot of mental health issues and this is just one way that we're able to help them overcome some of that stress and mental anxiety," Garrett adds.

Travis High School has been bringing in pet therapy dogs for about four years now. The students are always eager to interact with the adorable animals to not only give them love, but receive some as well.

Anita Olice, Student Council Vice President says, "The students actually love this. I remember my freshman year they were here too, and it was like 'Wow, something special to add on to Travis."

Student Council Historian, Montunrayo Shittu, says the therapy pets help students "understand that sometimes you can just settle down and have some fun before the finals."

There have been many reports on how therapy pets are beneficial to students in improving their overall well-being.

According to Therapy Dogs, "Therapy dogs are increasingly used to support children in addressing their social and emotional learning needs in schools. This has also been found to help with literacy development."

Fort Bend ISD provides students with resources to support and develop their mental, behavioral, social, emotional, and physical health through their Whole Child Health Initiative.

To learn more about Faithful Paws Pet Therapy and the work they do, click here.