Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a truck in Fort Bend County on Wednesday morning.

Train crash near Richmond

What we know:

SkyFOX aerials showed a large response along FM 2759. A train and a heavily damaged truck were down the track. The truck had been pulling a trailer.

Ambulances were at the scene and at least one person was seen on a stretcher.

What we don't know:

The number and extent of injuries are not known at this time. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.