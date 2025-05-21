Train, truck crash on FM 2759 near Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a truck in Fort Bend County on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
SkyFOX aerials showed a large response along FM 2759. A train and a heavily damaged truck were down the track. The truck had been pulling a trailer.
Ambulances were at the scene and at least one person was seen on a stretcher.
What we don't know:
The number and extent of injuries are not known at this time. It’s unclear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
